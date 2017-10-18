Death Notices

Norberta R. Saenz

October 18, 2017 5:27 PM

Norberta R. Saenz, 94, of West Richland, died Oct. 17 in Richland.

She was born in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Mabton resident.

She was a in-home daycare owner.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pasco boy receives gift of communication

    Trios Foundation president Darren Szendre tells about the group's first community gift presented through a grant from the Gartner Child Assistance Fund. Leo Ibarra, 6, of Pasco received a specially equipped tablet to help him communicate at school and with family members.

Pasco boy receives gift of communication

Pasco boy receives gift of communication 1:00

Pasco boy receives gift of communication

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature
Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night. 1:55

Former Tri-City and NHL goalie Olie Kolzig talks about his coaching role with the Americans Tuesday night.

View More Video