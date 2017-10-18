Norberta R. Saenz, 94, of West Richland, died Oct. 17 in Richland.
She was born in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Mabton resident.
She was a in-home daycare owner.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
October 18, 2017 5:27 PM
