Death Notices

Wilbur N. Haller

October 18, 2017 05:27 PM

Wilbur Norman Haller, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Blaine and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.

He was a retired construction laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

