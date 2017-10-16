Joseph W. Eversaul

Joseph Wayne Eversaul, 27, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a machinist for Ti Lite.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 16, 2017 4:20 PM
