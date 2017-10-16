Death Notices

Joseph W. Eversaul

October 16, 2017 4:20 PM

Joseph Wayne Eversaul, 27, of Kennewick, died Oct. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a machinist for Ti Lite.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

