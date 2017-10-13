Albert L. Ehlert

Albert Lloyd Ehlert, 79, of Richland, died Oct. 12 in Richland.
He was born in Orange, N.J., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1958.
He was a retired radiological engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 13, 2017 4:29 PM
Albert Lloyd Ehlert, 79, of Richland, died Oct. 12 in Richland.
He was born in Orange, N.J., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1958.
He was a retired radiological engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments