Death Notices

Albert L. Ehlert

October 13, 2017 4:29 PM

Albert Lloyd Ehlert, 79, of Richland, died Oct. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Orange, N.J., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1958.

He was a retired radiological engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  