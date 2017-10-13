Dennis “Roger” Burke, 75, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.
He was a school teacher and published author.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
