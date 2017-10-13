Death Notices

Dennis “Roger” Burke

October 13, 2017 4:29 PM

Dennis “Roger” Burke, 75, of Kennewick, died Oct. 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.

He was a school teacher and published author.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

