Gene H. Wade

October 11, 2017 5:07 PM

Gene H. Wade, 96, of Pasco, died Oct. 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired union sheet metal worker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

