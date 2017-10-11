Gene H. Wade, 96, of Pasco, died Oct. 10 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired union sheet metal worker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
October 11, 2017
