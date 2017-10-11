Marian D. Crawford

Marian Darlene Crawford, 73, of Kennewick, died Oct. 10 in Spokane.
She was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 11, 2017 5:06 PM
Marian Darlene Crawford, 73, of Kennewick, died Oct. 10 in Spokane.
She was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments