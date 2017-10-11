Death Notices

Marian D. Crawford

October 11, 2017 5:06 PM

Marian Darlene Crawford, 73, of Kennewick, died Oct. 10 in Spokane.

She was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

