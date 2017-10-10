Death Notices

Bessie I. Simons

October 10, 2017 4:23 PM

Bessie Irene Simons, 84, of Pasco, died Oct. 10 in Richland.

She was born in Rock Island, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.

She was a retired custodian.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

