Anne V. Schille, 66, of Kennewick, died Oct. 8 in Kennewick.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.
She was an utility administrator.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 10, 2017 4:23 PM
