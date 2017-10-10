Death Notices

John F. Miller

October 10, 2017 4:23 PM

John Frances Miller, 85, died Oct. 6 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Junction City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

He retired from retail furniture sales.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

