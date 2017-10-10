John F. Miller

John Frances Miller, 85, died Oct. 6 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Junction City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.
He retired from retail furniture sales.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
