Alice J. LeMaster, 69, of Kennewick, died Oct. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was an administrative assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 10, 2017 4:23 PM
