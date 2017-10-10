Barbara Cowell East, 81, died Oct. 7 at home in Richland.
She was born in Providence, R.I., and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.
She was a retired teacher in education.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
