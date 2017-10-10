Death Notices

Barbara Cowell East

October 10, 2017 4:23 PM

Barbara Cowell East, 81, died Oct. 7 at home in Richland.

She was born in Providence, R.I., and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.

She was a retired teacher in education.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

    The new trailer for Star Wars: Last Jedi debuts.

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released 2:25

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released
Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem 0:48

Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem
Fields of Grace glean peppers from CBC agricultural test fields in Pasco 1:11

Fields of Grace glean peppers from CBC agricultural test fields in Pasco

View More Video