Death Notices

Florence E. LePage

October 09, 2017 5:01 PM

Florence Ethelyn LePage, 93, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 at Fleur de’Lis Assisted Living.

She was born in Baldwin City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

