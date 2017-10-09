Florence E. LePage

Florence Ethelyn LePage, 93, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 at Fleur de’Lis Assisted Living.
She was born in Baldwin City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
