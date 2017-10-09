David Hefner, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Yuma, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for seven years.
He was a executive chef.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
