Death Notices

David Hefner

October 09, 2017 5:01 PM

David Hefner, 68, of Kennewick, died Oct. 7 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Yuma, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for seven years.

He was a executive chef.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

