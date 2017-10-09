Rogelio F. Garcia

Rogelio Fabian Garcia, 30, of Prosser, died Oct. 7 in Prosser.
He was born in Visalia, Calif., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a commercial fisherman.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
October 09, 2017 5:01 PM
