John J. Colter

John James Colter, 83, died Oct. 4 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Bald Knob, Ark., and lived in Prosser for nine years.
He was a retired school bus driver in Oregon.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
October 09, 2017 5:00 PM
John James Colter, 83, died Oct. 4 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Bald Knob, Ark., and lived in Prosser for nine years.
He was a retired school bus driver in Oregon.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments