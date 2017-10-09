Death Notices

John J. Colter

October 09, 2017 5:00 PM

John James Colter, 83, died Oct. 4 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Bald Knob, Ark., and lived in Prosser for nine years.

He was a retired school bus driver in Oregon.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

