Sadona C. Lute

Sadona Catherine Lute, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Mount Calvary, Wis., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
October 06, 2017 11:26 AM
Sadona Catherine Lute, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Mount Calvary, Wis., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments