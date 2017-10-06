Death Notices

Sadona C. Lute

October 06, 2017 11:26 AM

Sadona Catherine Lute, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mount Calvary, Wis., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom
Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland 0:44

Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland
Richland football looks ahead to epic matchup vs. Kamiakin 2:42

Richland football looks ahead to epic matchup vs. Kamiakin

View More Video