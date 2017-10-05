Judith A. Evans, 72, of Kennewick, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Lennox, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 39 years.
She was a certified nurse’s assistant.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
