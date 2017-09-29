Death Notices

Malinda M. Telles-Cardenas

September 29, 2017 5:47 PM

Malinda Marie Telles-Cardenas, 47, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 28 in Seattle.

She was born in Toppenish, and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a laborer in agriculture.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

