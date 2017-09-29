Malinda M. Telles-Cardenas

Malinda Marie Telles-Cardenas, 47, of Sunnyside, died Sept. 28 in Seattle.
She was born in Toppenish, and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.
She was a laborer in agriculture.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
