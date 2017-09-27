Death Notices

Irene C. Larson

September 27, 2017 4:24 PM

Irene C. Larson, 97, of Richland, died Sept. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Stevens County, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.

She was a retired custodian.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  

