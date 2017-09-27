Irene C. Larson, 97, of Richland, died Sept. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Stevens County, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.
She was a retired custodian.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
September 27, 2017 4:24 PM
