Dorcel V. Wyman, 78, of Othello, died Sept. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Othello for 47 years.
She was a retired pharmacy assistant for Potter’s Drug.
Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.
September 26, 2017 5:49 PM
