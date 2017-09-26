Death Notices

Dorcel V. Wyman

September 26, 2017 5:49 PM

Dorcel V. Wyman, 78, of Othello, died Sept. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Othello for 47 years.

She was a retired pharmacy assistant for Potter’s Drug.

Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick

Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick 0:48

Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick
What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach
Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem 0:54

Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

View More Video