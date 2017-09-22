Carol M. Judd

Carol Marie Judd, 61, of Prosser, died Sept. 9 at her home.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Prosser for 12 years.
She was a clerk at the Quality Inn in Sunnyside.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
