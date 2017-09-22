Death Notices

Carol M. Judd

September 22, 2017 5:14 PM

Carol Marie Judd, 61, of Prosser, died Sept. 9 at her home.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Prosser for 12 years.

She was a clerk at the Quality Inn in Sunnyside.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hot air balloon pilot explains launch decision factors

Hot air balloon pilot explains launch decision factors 1:13

Hot air balloon pilot explains launch decision factors
The 28th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally 0:45

The 28th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally
Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated 0:36

Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated

View More Video