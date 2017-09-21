Glenda M. Miller

Glenda Mae Miller, 79, of Richland, died Sept. 18 in Richland.
She was born in Freeport, Maine, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.
She was retired and a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
