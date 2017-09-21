Death Notices

Glenda M. Miller

September 21, 2017 5:47 PM

Glenda Mae Miller, 79, of Richland, died Sept. 18 in Richland.

She was born in Freeport, Maine, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was retired and a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

