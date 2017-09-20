James E. Harmon

James Earnest Harmon Jr., 85, of West Richland, died Sept. 19 at home.
He was born in Hot Springs, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1985.
He was a retired mechanical engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is handling arrangements.
