Death Notices

Diana M. Deichelbohrer

September 20, 2017 6:07 PM

Diana M. Deichelbohrer, 74, of Richland, died Spet. 19, in Kennewick.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and had lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.

She was a retired journalist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.

