Diana M. Deichelbohrer, 74, of Richland, died Spet. 19, in Kennewick.
She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and had lived in the Tri-City area since 1977.
She was a retired journalist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.
September 20, 2017 6:07 PM
