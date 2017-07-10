Leslie Pospical, 96, died July 9 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Holyoke, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.
He retired as a millwright in construction.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
