Death Notices

Leslie Pospical

July 10, 2017 5:10 PM

Leslie Pospical, 96, died July 9 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Holyoke, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.

He retired as a millwright in construction.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

