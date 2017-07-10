Death Notices

July 10, 2017 5:08 PM

Linda A. Groeber

Linda Anne Groeber, 79, of Kennewick, died July 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Milford, Mass., and lived in the Tri-City area for 48 years.

She was a retired accountant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

