June 07, 2017 5:06 PM

James P. Witt

James Paul Witt, 77, of Richland, died June 6 in Richland.

He was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 17 years.

He was a retired HVAC technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

