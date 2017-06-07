James P. Witt

James Paul Witt, 77, of Richland, died June 6 in Richland.
He was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in the Tri-City area for 17 years.
He was a retired HVAC technician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
