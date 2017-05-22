Death Notices

May 22, 2017 4:30 PM

Jimmy C. Hiner

Jimmy Carlous Hiner, 87, of Kennewick, died May 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kansas and lived in the Tri-City area since 1958.

He was a retired self-employed mechanic.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

