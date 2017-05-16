Death Notices

Guillermina Osorio

May 16, 2017 5:41 PM

Guillermina Osorio, 82, of Grandview, died May 16 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Chichila Guerrero, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Doug Baldwin considering joining Michael Bennett during anthem sit-down

Doug Baldwin considering joining Michael Bennett during anthem sit-down 2:00

Doug Baldwin considering joining Michael Bennett during anthem sit-down
Prosecution's opener in murder trial for Chris Pedroza-DeSantiago 2:27

Prosecution's opener in murder trial for Chris Pedroza-DeSantiago
Elvis' legacy lives on 40 years after his death 2:37

Elvis' legacy lives on 40 years after his death

View More Video