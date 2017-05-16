Guillermina Osorio, 82, of Grandview, died May 16 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Chichila Guerrero, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
May 16, 2017 5:41 PM
