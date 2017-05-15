Death Notices

Jesusa M. Lozano

May 15, 2017 4:27 PM

Jesusa M. Lozano, 63, of Grandview, died May 15 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a retired warehouse fruit sorter.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

