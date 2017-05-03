Death Notices

May 03, 2017 4:41 PM

Daniel Edward Warfield

Tri-City Herald

Daniel Edward Warfield, 62, died May 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Prosser and lived there for most of his life.

He worked in construction.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

