Death Notices

April 26, 2017 6:50 PM

Gerald J. Whitish

Gerald James Whitish, 89, of Kennewick, died April 24 in Spokane.

He was born in Bantry, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.

He was a retired private contractor.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Alexa Clark looks to add to her trophy case

Alexa Clark looks to add to her trophy case 1:33

Alexa Clark looks to add to her trophy case
CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East 1:13

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East
Pasco High counselor encourages conversation about depression, suicide following controversial television series 1:10

Pasco High counselor encourages conversation about depression, suicide following controversial television series

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos