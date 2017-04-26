Gerald J. Whitish

Gerald James Whitish, 89, of Kennewick, died April 24 in Spokane.
He was born in Bantry, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.
He was a retired private contractor.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
