Evelyn M. Buccarelli, 77, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Baldwin Park, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn M. Buccarelli, 77, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Baldwin Park, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments