April 10, 2017 7:03 PM

Evelyn M. Buccarelli

Evelyn M. Buccarelli, 77, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Baldwin Park, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

