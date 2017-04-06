Death Notices

April 6, 2017 3:21 PM

Helen H. (Warner) Tamke

Helen H. (Warner) Tamke, 80, died March 30 at home in Willamina, Ore.

She was born in Pasco and lived many years in Pasco before moving to Portland.

She was a homemaker.

Adamson’s Sheridan Funeral Home, Sheridan, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos