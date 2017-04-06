Helen H. (Warner) Tamke, 80, died March 30 at home in Willamina, Ore.
She was born in Pasco and lived many years in Pasco before moving to Portland.
She was a homemaker.
Adamson’s Sheridan Funeral Home, Sheridan, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
April 6, 2017 3:21 PM
Helen H. (Warner) Tamke, 80, died March 30 at home in Willamina, Ore.
She was born in Pasco and lived many years in Pasco before moving to Portland.
She was a homemaker.
Adamson’s Sheridan Funeral Home, Sheridan, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Comments