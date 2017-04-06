Death Notices

April 6, 2017 3:20 PM

Phung K. Le

Phung K. Le, 45, of Pasco, died April 3 in Richland.

She was born in Saigon, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.

She was a ADR operator at Lamb Weston in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.



