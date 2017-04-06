Phung K. Le, 45, of Pasco, died April 3 in Richland.
She was born in Saigon, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.
She was a ADR operator at Lamb Weston in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
