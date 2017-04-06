Aaron N. Deaton

Aaron Neal Deaton, 43, of Pasco, died April 4 in Pasco.
He was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.
He was a transportation manager.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
April 6, 2017 3:20 PM
