April 6, 2017 3:20 PM

Aaron N. Deaton

Aaron Neal Deaton, 43, of Pasco, died April 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.

He was a transportation manager.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

