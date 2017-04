0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt Pause

0:15 Deadly explosion hits St. Petersburg Metro Station

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke

0:37 Paws-abilities Place expansion project to double size of popular Richland dog park

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:05 Journey of One Thousand Miles

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park