Kyle W. Sutphin

Kyle William Sutphin, 27, of Kennewick, died March 30 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.
He worked in customer sales.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 31, 2017 4:30 PM
Kyle William Sutphin, 27, of Kennewick, died March 30 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.
He worked in customer sales.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments