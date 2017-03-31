Death Notices

March 31, 2017 4:30 PM

Kyle W. Sutphin

Kyle William Sutphin, 27, of Kennewick, died March 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.

He worked in customer sales.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

