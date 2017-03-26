Mary Antha Praetorius, 78, of Richland, died March 21 in Richland.
She was born in Draper, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
She was retired from purchasing work at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
March 26, 2017 5:46 PM
Mary Antha Praetorius, 78, of Richland, died March 21 in Richland.
She was born in Draper, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
She was retired from purchasing work at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments