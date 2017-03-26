Death Notices

March 26, 2017 5:46 PM

Mary Antha Praetorius

Mary Antha Praetorius, 78, of Richland, died March 21 in Richland.

She was born in Draper, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.

She was retired from purchasing work at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos