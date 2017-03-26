Robert E. Johnston, 74, of Pasco, died March 25 in Richland.
He was born in Salina, Kansas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 50 years.
He was a retired welder for the machinist union.
Einan’s at Sunset is in charge of arrangements.
March 26, 2017
