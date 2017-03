1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

1:03 Richland Energy Services installs new 125,000-pound electrical transformer

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off