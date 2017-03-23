Death Notices

March 23, 2017 3:47 PM

Vernon E. VanDusen Jr.

Vernon E. VanDusen Jr., 87, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area off and on for 36 years.

He was a retired automotive mechanic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

