Vernon E. VanDusen Jr., 87, of Richland, died March 18 in Richland.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area off and on for 36 years.
He was a retired automotive mechanic.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
March 23, 2017 3:47 PM
