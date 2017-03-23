Death Notices

March 23, 2017 3:46 PM

Rosalie M. Genoni

Rosalie M. Genoni, 98, of Kennewick, died March 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Granum, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

