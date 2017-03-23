Rosalie M. Genoni, 98, of Kennewick, died March 22 in Kennewick.
She was born in Granum, Canada, and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
