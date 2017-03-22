Death Notices

March 22, 2017 3:53 PM

Ramon Reyes Perez

Ramon Reyes Perez, 54, of Connell, died March 16 in Connell.

He was born in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in Connell for three years.

He was a retired laborer in agriculture.

Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.

