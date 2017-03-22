Ramon Reyes Perez, 54, of Connell, died March 16 in Connell.
He was born in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in Connell for three years.
He was a retired laborer in agriculture.
Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.
