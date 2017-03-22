Death Notices

March 22, 2017 3:53 PM

Marilyn M. Erstad

Marilyn Mae Erstad, 77, of Richland, died March 21 in Richland.

She was born in Yakima and lived in Richland for 52 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Orv’s Potato Services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos