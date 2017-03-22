Marilyn M. Erstad

Marilyn Mae Erstad, 77, of Richland, died March 21 in Richland.
She was born in Yakima and lived in Richland for 52 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Orv’s Potato Services.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
March 22, 2017 3:53 PM
