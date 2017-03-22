Death Notices

March 22, 2017 3:53 PM

Bertha K. Berglund

Bertha Kate Berglund, 93, of Pasco, died March 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper at Berglund Farms.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.



