Bertha K. Berglund

Bertha Kate Berglund, 93, of Pasco, died March 21 in Pasco.
She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper at Berglund Farms.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
March 22, 2017 3:53 PM
