Henry M. Kidwell, 74, of Pasco, died March 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Walla Walla, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
He was the owner of Frontier Trading.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
March 21, 2017 5:35 PM
