March 21, 2017 5:35 PM

Henry M. Kidwell

Henry M. Kidwell, 74, of Pasco, died March 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Walla Walla, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

He was the owner of Frontier Trading.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

