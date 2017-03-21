Mary H. Whetzel

Mary Helen Whetzel, 88, of Sunnyside, died March 20 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Invermere, W.Va., and lived in the Valley for 12 years.
She was a retired director of the YWCA.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
March 21, 2017 5:35 PM
