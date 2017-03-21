Death Notices

March 21, 2017 5:35 PM

Mary H. Whetzel

Mary Helen Whetzel, 88, of Sunnyside, died March 20 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Invermere, W.Va., and lived in the Valley for 12 years.

She was a retired director of the YWCA.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

