Death Notices

March 21, 2017 5:34 PM

Mabel F. Moore

Mabel Francis Moore, 83, of Sunnyside, died March 19 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Wapato, and was a lifelong Valley resident.

She was a retired certified nursing assistant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

