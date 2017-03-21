Mabel F. Moore

Mabel Francis Moore, 83, of Sunnyside, died March 19 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Wapato, and was a lifelong Valley resident.
She was a retired certified nursing assistant.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
